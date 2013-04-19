WRAPUP 2-China posts first monthly trade deficit in 3 years as imports soar
* Deficit comes as tensions with US grow, but gap may be one-off
NEW YORK, April 19 Standard & Poor's on Friday revised down its sovereign credit outlook on Venezuela to negative from stable.
The current rating is B-plus.
* Deficit comes as tensions with US grow, but gap may be one-off
* Healthcare stocks slide again following Trump comments (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 8 European shares edged up on Wednesday after minor gains in Asia as Chinese import data signalled a recovering economy, while the dollar rose before jobs numbers that could help cement expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise next week.