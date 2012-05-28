* Venezuela tanker hit sandbank-sources
* Will be in dry dock for about 40 days
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, May 28 A tanker operated by Venezuela's
state oil company PDVSA damaged its hull hitting a sandbank in
the Caribbean and is undergoing emergency repairs at a shipyard
in the Bahamas, maritime sources said.
The sources said no oil spill had been caused by the
accident involving the Aframax-class tanker Yare, which was
delivered to a subsidiary of PDVSA by shipbuilders in Japan a
year ago.
"The ship has been in Freeport, Bahamas, for repairs for
more than a week," one of the sources told Reuters. "It will be
in the dry dock about 40 days while they replace the steel
plates that were damaged in the ballast tanks on both sides."
PDVSA officials were not immediately available to comment.
PDVSA Marina wants to renew its ageing fleet, which
transports about a third of Venezuela exports of almost 2.5
million barrels per day. The subsidiary has signed contracts to
build new tankers with companies in countries including Spain,
Argentina and Japan.
The Venezuela-flagged Yare was one of four 104,000-tonne
Aframax tankers delivered to PDVSA by Japan's Sumitomo since
last year. PDVSA currently has 63 ships in its fleet, operated
by PDVSA Marina and various private contractors. It sent ten of
its tankers for maintenance last year.
The latest tanker received from Sumitomo, the
Tamanaco, is docked at Venezuela's Cardon refinery waiting to
begin work, one of the maritime sources said.
PDVSA rents storage capacity at the Bahamas Oil Refining
Company (BORCO), which it owned until 2007, and refining and
storage capacity elsewhere in the Caribbean including Bonaire,
Curacao, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis)