CARACAS Nov 19 Venezuela is boosting taxes on luxury items as well as on alcohol and tobacco to help shore up the government's finances, tax chief Jose David Cabello said, as falling oil prices threaten the OPEC nation's finances.

Buyers of luxury goods, including cars worth more than $30,000, will pay an excise tax of 15 percent, up from 10 percent, Cabello said late on Tuesday during a televised ceremony with President Nicolas Maduro.

The measures, part of a package of 28 laws Maduro decreed to bolster the country's economy, increase tax rates on wine, beer and cigarettes while eliminating some tax benefits available to financial institutions.

"Who pays luxury taxes?" Cabello said during the ceremony. "People who buy yachts, planes, or large properties - people that make excess use of money."

The country's economy is widely believed to be in recession, although the central bank has not published official GDP figures for this year.

A decline of nearly 30 percent the price of oil since June combined with inflation of above 60 percent and a sustained decline in international reserves has heightened investor concerns about the country's capacity to service debt.

Maduro says his government has the resources to make the payments and has no intention of defaulting on bonds. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)