CARACAS, July 29 Venezuela's struggling telecoms
operators must maintain fixed low prices after the country's
regulator Conatel suspended their application to raise fees,
doubling down on state-led economic policies.
Regulator Conatel said President Nicolas Maduro had
instructed the agency to suspend price hikes despite desperate
calls from a subsidiary of Spain's Telefonica which
said in February that the sector was in crisis.
International communication in Venezuela is becoming
tougher, with carriers barring international calls. Internet
connections are often slow.
In April, Telefonica subsidiary Movistar, one of the
country's largest providers, restricted international calls to
just 10 countries following difficulties in obtaining dollars
through the OPEC nation's strict currency control system.
A statement from Conatel on Friday said Maduro had ordered
creation of a working group of operators and relevant agencies
to review the issues and that he would "not cease in efforts to
democratize access to information technology" to Venezuelans.
