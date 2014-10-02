CARACAS Oct 2 Venezuela's Socialist government
has said it will take legal action against Twitter Inc,
the U.S. social media site, for apparently suspending the
account of a ruling party governor.
The microblogging site on Wednesday suspended the account of
Tareck El Aissami, an Aragua state governor and former Interior
and Justice Minister (@TareckPSUV), according to Information
Minister Delcy Rodriguez.
"We're going to take legal action against Twitter's abusive
and illegal practice," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter late
Wednesday.
Most Venezuelan politicians, including the late president
Hugo Chavez, are avid Twitter users.
Twitter declined to comment.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)