* PDVSA gives no estimate of how long upgrader to be shut

* Venezuela's upgraders plagued by operational problems

CARACAS, Sept 14 Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday that its 130,000-barrels-per-day Petroanzoategui heavy crude upgrader will shut for planned maintenance on Sept. 21.

The company announced the suspension of operations in a statement that did not mention how long the upgrader was expected to be closed. In February the local oil workers' union said the scheduled shutdown would last 40 days.

Venezuela's upgraders convert tar-like crude from the Orinoco belt into exportable oil. They have been plagued by operational problems and accidents since 2009, with production often dropping off.

Much of the oil industry in the South American OPEC nation has suffered frequent electrical faults, accidents and maintenance outages that have reduced PDVSA's crude exports.

Venezuela's four upgraders, which have a combined capacity of 620,000 bpd, were crippled for two days last month by an electricity blackout. [ID:nN1E7791RT]. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gregorio)