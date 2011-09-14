* PDVSA gives no estimate of how long upgrader to be shut
CARACAS, Sept 14 Venezuela's state-run oil
company PDVSA said on Wednesday that its
130,000-barrels-per-day Petroanzoategui heavy crude upgrader
will shut for planned maintenance on Sept. 21.
The company announced the suspension of operations in a
statement that did not mention how long the upgrader was
expected to be closed. In February the local oil workers' union
said the scheduled shutdown would last 40 days.
Venezuela's upgraders convert tar-like crude from the
Orinoco belt into exportable oil. They have been plagued by
operational problems and accidents since 2009, with production
often dropping off.
Much of the oil industry in the South American OPEC nation
has suffered frequent electrical faults, accidents and
maintenance outages that have reduced PDVSA's crude exports.
Venezuela's four upgraders, which have a combined capacity
of 620,000 bpd, were crippled for two days last month by an
electricity blackout. [ID:nN1E7791RT].
