MONTEVIDEO, July 6 South American OPEC nation
Venezuela will allow Uruguay to pay off a $400 million energy
debt at a 35 percent discount, Uruguay said on Monday.
Uruguay will pay Venezuela $262 million to settle the debt,
President Tabare Vazquez said after meeting with Venezuelan
officials in Montevideo.
Venezuela during the decade-long oil boom allowed allied
countries in the region to buy oil on generous financing terms
through cooperation agreements, creating billions of dollars in
outstanding bills.
Last year's oil market crash left Caracas scrambling for
cash and negotiating deals to write down those debts in exchange
for cash up front.
The Dominican Republic in January paid $1.93 billion to
settle a $4 billion debt that accrued under the Petrocaribe
energy cooperation agreement.
Separately, Uruguay is set to ink a $300 million deal to
ship some 265,000 tonnes of grain, dairy products and poultry to
Venezuela, potentially helping ease the country's chronic
shortages of consumer staples.
Low oil prices and a decaying state-led economy have pushed
Venezuela into recession and left consumers struggling to find
goods ranging from milk to flour.
Vazquez said that the countries are expected to sign the
agreements on July 17 in Brazil.
(Reporting by Matías Larramendi; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)