CARACAS/NEW YORK May 14 A growing number of
U.S. companies say they can't cope with Venezuela's sinking
bolivar currency, prompting some of them to remove their
operations in the South American nation from their consolidated
financial reports. In other cases, they have exited the country
altogether through a sale or by simply shuttering their
businesses there.
Many of those recently taking such action are medium-sized
or small companies, which means that the tumbling currency and a
deeply troubled Venezuelan economy have tended to have a
disproportionately greater impact on their results than suffered
by bigger entities with business in the country.
The restructuring moves can shield the financial results of
parent companies such as batteries and razors maker Energizer
Holdings, automated teller machine and bank vault
provider Diebold Inc and printing and publishing company
RR Donnelley & Sons from Venezuela's economic troubles.
But they can also signal that the Venezuelan business is no
longer regarded as worth fighting for, and support from the
American headquarters cannot be counted on.
Deconsolidating Venezuelan operations, for example, is an
accounting maneuver that means the business in that country can
no longer hurt or benefit a parent company's financial results.
Often companies are taking a big one-time charge so that they
can ring fence what is left in Venezuela.
"There's something about a deconsolidated subsidiary, even
though you may own all or a majority of it, that makes
management regard it as much more of a third party than
ownership would imply," said veteran Wall Street accounting and
tax expert Bob Willens, who now runs his own firm.
The socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro forced
some companies to take drastic measures through a 70 percent
devaluation of the bolivar in February via a newly-created
currency system known as Simadi. Authorities now provide dollars
to state-run companies and a select group of private businesses
at a preferential rate of 6.3 bolivars, mainly for priority
goods such as medicine, but also sell the U.S. currency at a
rate of nearly 200 for many other goods. The bolivar's black
market rate is even weaker - at almost 302 to the dollar on
Wednesday - according to the website dolartoday.com.
The disbursement of dollars at the much more favorable
official rate has been slashed as last year's oil price plunge
left the OPEC nation with less oil revenue. U.S. companies of
all sizes are scrambling to obtain hard currency to import raw
materials and machine parts.
VENEZUELA HAS "LEFT THE BUILDING"
Not even U.S. companies that supply Venezuela with vaults
and armored trucks are safe from a Venezuelan currency whose
exchange rate now more closely tracks the black market.
"From a business point of view, Venezuela has basically left
the building," Diebold Inc Chief Executive Andreas
Mattes recently told analysts and investors. "There is no
rational way for us as management to get our arms around a
country where you have absolutely no access to your currency and
the currency itself is artificially being lowered in very short
intervals."
Diebold recently ended its direct involvement in Venezuela
by selling its equity interest in a joint venture there. The
company is now using an indirect sales model to continue to
service its customers. But Venezuela results will no longer
affect Diebold's consolidated financial statements.
Some companies may be tired of Venezuela's instability, but
find it hard to leave market share that took decades to
establish.
"It's just not in their DNA to walk away from market share,"
said Kenneth Miller, a partner at accounting firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
But some can.
Auto parts company Dana Holding Corp, which makes
vehicle powertrains, completed its divestiture in Venezuela
after operating in the country for more than 40 years, Dana
spokesman Jeff Cole said. Metal container supplier Silgan
Holdings Inc ceased operations in the country at the
end of 2014, walking away from about $20 million in annual
revenue.
St. Louis-based Energizer decided to deconsolidate its
operations in Venezuela and took a $144.5 million charge for the
quarter as a result, including the write-off of investments in
the Venezuelan business and currency-related losses. This led
to it reporting a net loss of $88.5 million for the period.
RR Donnelley sold its 50.1 percent stake in a Venezuelan
venture at the end of April and said it will take a net loss of
about $15 million in the second quarter as a result. It had
already taken a loss for the currency decline in the first
quarter.
U.S. companies face a myriad of problems in Venezuela, from
weak demand to shortages of many goods, difficulty in importing
parts and products. They also have to get government approval
before raising prices.
As Reuters reported in February, at least 40 major U.S.
companies had about $40 billion in exposure to Venezuela's
deepening economic crisis, and could collectively be forced to
take billions of dollars of write downs.
Currency controls often lead to shortages, resulting in long
lines at supermarkets as consumers scramble for even basic
products such as milk and toilet paper. Automakers such as Ford
Motor Co have had to reduce or halt vehicle assembly
because of a lack of parts, and the company's workers this week
said the firm will begin to price its vehicles in dollars in
order to maintain operations.
