By Tim McLaughlin
Feb 2 At least 40 major U.S. companies have
substantial exposure to Venezuela's deepening economic crisis,
and could collectively be forced to take billions of dollars of
write downs, a Reuters analysis shows.
The companies, all members of the S&P 500, and including
some of the biggest names in Corporate America such as autos
giant General Motors and drug maker Merck & Co Inc
, together carry at least $11 billion of monetary assets
in the Venezuelan currency, the bolivar, on their books.
The official rate is at 6.3 bolivars to the dollar and there
are two other rates in the government system - known as SICAD 1
and SICAD 2 - at about 12 and 50. The black market rate, though,
was at about 190 bolivars to the dollar on Sunday, according to
the website dolartoday.com.
The problem is that the dollar value of the assets as
disclosed in many of the companies' accounts is based on either
the rates at 6.3 or 12 and only a limited number of transactions
are allowed at those rates. The assets would be worth a lot
fewer dollars at the 50 rate in the government system and the
dollar value would almost be wiped out at the black market rate.
The currency system is also about to be shaken up following
an announcement by Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Jan.
21, leading to fears of a further devaluation.
American companies will also have additional exposure to the
bolivar that isn't disclosed because they don't see the size of
that exposure as material to their results. The Reuters analysis
also doesn't look at the thousands of publicly traded and
private American companies that aren't in the S&P 500 and will
in some cases have bolivar assets.
BLACK MARKET RATE
Some leading American companies have already decided that
the stronger exchange rates - the official rate at 6.3 and the
SICAD 1 exchange market at 12 - are not reflective of the
currency conditions they face in the South American country.
Diaper and tissue maker Kimberly-Clark Corp recently
announced a charge of $462 million for its Venezuelan business,
leading to a fourth-quarter loss for the company, after it
concluded that the appropriate exchange rate was the SICAD 2
exchange rate at 50 rather than the 6.3 it had previously used.
Using the stronger exchange rates is unrealistic because of
how hard it is to repatriate profits earned in Venezuela back to
the United States at any rate, let alone those rates, securities
analysts say. Citigroup Inc says it has not been able to
buy U.S. dollars from the Venezuelan government since 2008.
Companies can seek dollars at the official rate if they are
using those dollars to import raw materials for production of
priority goods such as food and medicine, and some can buy
dollars at the SICAD 1 rate at around 12 bolivars to the dollar
through auctions that are typically held several times per month
but are only targeted at specific sectors. As tumbling oil
prices have left Venezuela with fewer dollars, its currency
board has steadily reduced approval for repatriation of
dividends at the official rate - leaving companies with growing
quantities of bolivars trapped by currency controls.
"It's a huge deal and companies will get hit big," said Ali
Dibadji, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co Inc. "Take a
look at what Kimberly-Clark did last week and what Clorox did a
few months ago by getting out of Venezuela."
Cleaning and household products maker Clorox last
year decided to exit Venezuela altogether. Its CEO Don Knauss
said at the time: "We saw no hope that we could create a
sustaining business in that country."
The currency issues are hurting many U.S. companies much
more than their sales might suggest. Many of the companies in
the analysis have been getting between 1-3 percent of their
global revenue from Venezuela.
Ford Motor Co and oil services company Schlumberger NV
took big-ticket hits to their quarterly profits because
of their Venezuelan operations. Ford took a fourth-quarter
charge of $800 million and Schlumberger $472 million.
A Ford spokeswoman said that it still values its Venezuela
assets at about 12 bolivars per US dollar. But for Ford, the
currency system and other conditions are so tough in the South
American country that it has made an accounting change that will
allow it to ring fence its Venezuela business so that it doesn't
have a direct impact on the company's operating results.
Schlumberger, which previously used the 6.3 rate, said it is
now using the SICAD 2 rate of 50 as it "best represents the
economics of Schlumberger's business activity in Venezuela."
Another S&P 500 company to switch to the 50 rate from 6.3 in
recent weeks was industrial gases producer Praxair Inc,
which took a fourth-quarter charge of $131 million as a result.
It also said the switch will hurt its revenue and earnings in
2015.
ANOTHER DEVALUATION?
Those changes don't reflect the prospect of another currency
devaluation in Venezuela, as recently telegraphed by Maduro, who
is struggling to keep a lid on consumer prices amid a 64
percent inflation rate and a plunge in oil revenue. The
official rate was last devalued by 32 percent to the current 6.3
from 4.3 in February 2013, at that time the fifth devaluation in
a decade.
Maduro said in the Jan 21 announcement he would merge the
two existing SICAD rates (the ones at 12 and 50 per U.S.
dollar). He also would introduce another new rate to offer
dollars via private brokers to vie with the black market
rate. There has yet to be a further announcement providing
details of the new system and the rates.
Currency uncertainties aside, foreign companies face a
myriad of other problems in Venezuela, from weak demand to
shortages of many goods, difficulty in importing parts and
products, and relying on the government to approve price
increases to keep pace with hyperinflation.
Most of the S&P 500 bolivar exposure is concentrated among
10 companies that have disclosed about $7.3 billion in assets
linked to the country's currency system, according to the
Reuters analysis of their latest quarterly financial statements.
But if those companies used Venezuela's SICAD 2 currency
rate, the one at about 50 bolivars to the dollar, their assets
would decline by as much as $5.8 billion. All of these companies
currently either use the rates at 6.3 and 12.
It would be far worse if they used Venezuela's black market
rate of about 190 for the currency. The companies' bolivar
assets would be worth only a tiny fraction of their current
estimated value if they used that rate.
GM, which ranked No. 1 out of the group analyzed, with $1.5
billion in Venezuela exposure, said it is closely monitoring
conditions there. "We have nothing to announce at this time,"
spokesman Tom Henderson said.
Some U.S. companies, such as Merck, justify valuing
their Venezuela assets at the most preferential rate because
they are providing essential services and goods, like medicine,
to the country. They report some success in translating bolivars
into dollars at the 6.3 rate. Merck did not respond to a message
seeking comment.
Still, some of these same companies have prepared their
investors for a currency hit in their latest round of quarterly
disclosures. PepsiCo Inc said it would take an after-tax
charge of up to $440 million if it revalued its Venezuela assets
at the 50 rate. As of early September, the company disclosed
$505 million in bolivar-denominated net monetary assets.
"I do think that more companies may consider exiting
Venezuela if the inability to remove cash or take prices to
offset devaluations persist," said Dibadji, the Sanford
Bernstein analyst.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin, additional reporting by Jim
Finkle and Richard Valdmanis in Boston; Ashley Lau in New York
and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Editing by Linda Stern and
Martin Howell)