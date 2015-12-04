By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 4 A former executive at a Wall
Street brokerage was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday
for engaging in a scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to
officials at Venezuelan state-owned development banks for
trading business.
Ernesto Lujan, a former managing partner at New York-based
Direct Access Parters who oversaw its Miami offices, was also
ordered by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan to
forfeit the $18.5 million in profits he derived from the scheme.
Lujan's lawyer had sought leniency, noting that prosecutors
considered his client's cooperation vital to bringing charges
against Benito Chinea, Direct Access Partners' ex-chief
executive, and Joseph DeMeneses, a managing director.
But Cote, who sentenced both men in March to four years in
prison after they pleaded guilty, said sentencing Lujan to
prison as well would send a "clear message about the enormity of
this conduct and the consequences that come with it."
Lujan, who pleaded guilty in 2013 to charges including that
he violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, choked up as he
apologized for his conduct.
"I have no excuse for my actions," he said.
Lujan, 52, was one of six individuals criminally charged as
part of a U.S. probe into foreign bribery involving the firm and
Venezuelan state-owned development banks.
Prosecutors said Direct Access made more than $60 million in
fees from trading business directed to it by a senior official
at Caracas-based Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social de
Venezuela, known as Bandes.
Direct Access employees in turn sent $5 million to that
official, Maria de los Angeles Gonzalez de Hernandez, generally
through bank accounts she controlled in Switzerland and
elsewhere, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Direct Access employees including Lujan
also engaged in a similar scheme to bribe an official at another
Venezuelan development bank called Banfoandes for trading
business.
The scheme was uncovered during a periodic U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission review. Federal prosecutors and the SEC
announced their initial cases in May 2013, helping push Direct
Access's parent company into bankruptcy.
Lujan was arrested a month later, and along with two other
employees, Jose Alejandro Hurtado, and Tomas Alberto Clarke
Bethancourt, pleaded guilty in August 2013.
Gonzalez, who was also charged, pleaded guilty in November
2013 and like Lujan, Hurtado and Clarke agreed to cooperate with
authorities. All three are scheduled to be sentenced in the
coming weeks.
The case is U.S. v. Lujan, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-671.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)