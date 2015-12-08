By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 8 A former executive at a Wall
Street brokerage was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday
for participating in a conspiracy to bribe to officials at
Venezuelan state-owned development banks for millions of dollars
in trading business.
Tomas Clarke, a former senior vice president at New
York-based Direct Access Partners who worked in Miami, was also
ordered by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan to
forfeit nearly $5.8 million.
Clarke's lawyer had sought leniency, noting he was the first
defendant in the case to agree to cooperate in a probe that
resulted in criminal charges against six people.
But while Cote acknowledged his cooperation, she said the
conduct was serious and earned him millions of dollars, "almost
all of it gone, poof, into the air."
Clarke, who pleaded guilty in 2013 to charges including that
he violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, said he was
"sorry for the mess I created for my family and kids."
Clarke, 46, was arrested in May 2013 as part of a U.S. probe
into foreign bribery involving the firm and Venezuelan
state-owned development banks.
The investigation led to charges against Benito Chinea,
Direct Access Partners' ex-chief executive, and Joseph
DeMeneses, a managing director, each of whom was sentenced to
four years in prison in March.
Prosecutors said Direct Access made more than $60 million in
fees from trading business directed to it by a senior official
at Caracas-based Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social de
Venezuela, known as Bandes.
Direct Access employees in turn sent $5 million to that
official, Maria de los Angeles Gonzalez de Hernandez, generally
through bank accounts she controlled in Switzerland and
elsewhere, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said employees also schemed to direct payments
to a banker at another Venezuelan-state owned development bank,
Banfoandes.
The scheme was uncovered during a periodic U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission review. Federal prosecutors and the SEC
announced their initial cases in May 2013, helping push Direct
Access's parent company into bankruptcy.
Clarke pleaded guilty in August 2013 along with two other
employees, Ernesto Lujan and Jose Alejandro Hurtado. Lujan, a
former managing partner, was sentenced on Friday to two years in
prison.
Gonzalez, who was also charged, pleaded guilty in November
2013 and like Lujan, Hurtado and Clarke agreed to cooperate with
authorities.
The case is U.S. v. Clarke Bethancourt, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-00670.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)