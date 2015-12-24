(In Dec 21 item, clarifies throughout that company's full name
is Tradequip Services & Marine)
By Nate Raymond and Julia Harte
Dec 21 U.S. authorities have traced over $1
billion to a conspiracy involving a Venezuelan magnate who
allegedly paid bribes to obtain contracts from Venezuelan state
oil company PDVSA, according to U.S. court papers made public on
Monday.
The details came a day after the U.S. Justice Department
confirmed that authorities had arrested Roberto Rincon, a
Venezuelan citizen who is president of Texas-based Tradequip
Services & Marine.
According to an indictment made public on Monday, Rincon and
Venezuelan businessman Abraham Jose Shiera Bastidas conspired to
pay bribes to officials to secure contracts from Petroleos de
Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA), Venezuela's state-owned oil company.
The indictment said five PDVSA officials, whom it did not
name, received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes made
principally in the form of wire transfers but also through
mortgage payments, airlines tickets and, in one case, whiskey.
The bribes also included a $14,502 reservation for a PDVSA
official at the luxury Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, the
indictment said.
According to a court order in the case, from 2009 to 2014,
more than $1 billion was traced to the conspiracy, $750 million
of which was traced to Rincon, who lives in Texas.
To one official alone, Rincon paid $2.5 million in bribes,
the order said.
The indictment charges that Rincon, 55, and Shiera, 52,
violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and conspired to
launder money.
"Mr. Rincon denies the allegations made against him in the
indictment and looks forward to the opportunity to challenge the
government's case," said Samuel Louis, his lawyer.
A lawyer for Shiera, who resides in Florida, did not respond
to a request for comment. Shiera is the manager of Vertix
Instrumentos, a Venezuelan supplier to the oil sector.
Both men were arrested on Dec. 16 and have been held without
bail.
In an order by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Johnson in
Houston detailing why she on Saturday denied Rincon bail, she
noted Rincon has a "close personal friendship" with retired
Venezuelan General Hugo Carvajal.
Carvajal, Venezuela's former military intelligence chief,
was arrested in 2014 in Aruba on U.S. drug trafficking charges,
but Aruba authorities declined to extradite him. Carvajal had
been arrested on Rincon's privately-owned airplane, according to
Johnson's order.
It remains unclear if the case against Rincon and Shiera
relates to Tradequip Services & Marine, which describes itself
as an oil field supply company. The firm on its website lists
PDVSA as a client, and it is registered on Venezuela's national
contractors registry.
Tradequip Services & Marine on Monday declined comment.
PDVSA did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The case is U.S. v. Rincon-Fernandez, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Texas, No. 15-cr-654.
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Alexandra Ulmer in
Caracas; Editing by Richard Borsuk)