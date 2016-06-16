(Adds details on case)
By Nate Raymond
June 16 A Venezuelan businessman pleaded guilty
on Thursday to charges stemming from what the U.S. Justice
Department called a large, ongoing investigation into bribery at
Venezuela's state oil company.
Roberto Rincon, 55, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Houston to two counts including conspiracy to violate the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act over his role in a scheme
involving officials at Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA).
Rincon, who was president of Texas-based Tradequip Services
& Marine, was arrested in December along with another Venezuelan
businessman, Abraham Jose Shiera Bastidas, for conspiring to pay
bribes to PDVSA officials to secure energy contracts.
The guilty plea, ahead of a trial set for next week, was the
sixth in what the Justice Department said was an ongoing probe
involving PDVSA, the exclusive operator of oilfields in the
economically struggling OPEC country.
An indictment filed against Rincon in December alleged that
five PDVSA officials received hundreds of thousands of dollars
in bribes made through wire transfers, mortgage payments,
airline tickets and, in one case, whiskey.
From 2009-14, more than $1 billion was traced to the
conspiracy, with $750 million to Rincon, a Venezuelan citizen
who lives in Texas, according to court documents.
In pleading guilty, Rincon admitted that he and Shiera
agreed to the pay bribes to ensure their companies were placed
on PDVSA bidding panels, enabling them to secure lucrative
energy contracts, prosecutors said.
In his plea agreement, Rincon also admitted to failing to
report on his 2010 federal tax return over $6 million in foreign
dividend income he received from a Venezuelan corporation he
owned, prosecutors said.
Shiera, who lives in Florida and owned multiple U.S.-based
energy companies, pleaded guilty in March. Four other
individuals have also pleaded guilty in the case, including
three former PDVSA officials.
Rincon, who has been in custody since his arrest, is
scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30.
Caracas-based PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. It has previously said it was the target of a smear
campaign by opponents who are trying to link it to corruption.
The case is U.S. v. Rincon-Fernandez, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Texas, No. 15-cr-654.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Alan Crosby
and Tom Brown)