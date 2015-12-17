NEW YORK Dec 17 Two nephews of Venezuela's first lady pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges that they conspired to import cocaine into the United States.

Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, 30, and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, 29, entered their pleas in federal court in Manhattan, five weeks after they were arrested in Haiti.

