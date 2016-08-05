HOUSTON Aug 5 Venezuelan crude sales to the
United States increased to 817,806 barrels per day (bdp) in
July, the highest level since November, due to larger exports of
grades produced in the vast Orinoco Belt, according to Thomson
Reuters trade flows data.
The South American nation's July shipments to the United
States were 25 percent higher than in June and 12 percent more
than in the same month in 2015. Falling output and delays at
Venezuela's main oil port had kept exports low in recent months.
The United States received 50 crude cargoes from state-run
oil firm PDVSA and its joint ventures in July, versus 39 the
previous month. Valero Energy was the largest recipient,
followed by PDVSA refining unit Citgo Petroleum, Phillips 66
and Chevron Corp.
Occasional buyers of Venezuelan oil including Lukoil
Panamericas and Marathon Petroleum also received
shipments in July, according to the data, which is based on
preliminary figures.
Exports of Merey blend, mainly made with Venezuelan extra
heavy crude and imported diluents, showed a significant
increase. Shipments of Hamaca crude produced in the Orinoco Belt
by PDVSA and Chevron reached their highest level in more than 18
months.
PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino last month confirmed that
the OPEC-member country's oil production has declined by 220,000
barrels per day (bpd) this year, or around 7.5 percent, to 2.8
million bpd, but he added the fall has been contained through a
"sustaining plan".
Falling output of crude and natural gas liquids(NGL) and
delays to discharge cargoes of imported diluents have led to
fewer exports this year, at a time when Venezuela is hungry for
the U.S. dollars needed to stabilize its ailing economy.
But shipments to the United States - Venezuela's top oil
customer - only declined 6 percent in the first seven months of
2016 versus the same period of 2015, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Paul Simao)