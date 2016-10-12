HOUSTON Oct 12 Sales of Venezuelan oil to the
United States increased 10 percent in September versus the
previous month to 786,835 barrels per day (bpd) due to larger
exports of crude blends, according to Thomson Reuters Trade
Flows data.
Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA and its joint
ventures have reduced shipments of grades mixed with naphtha in
recent months, using more domestic and imported light oil to
formulate crude blends instead, according to company sources.
This strategy has resulted in an increase of Merey crude
exports, a heavy blend mostly sold to the United States and
Asia.
Sales of Merey crude to the United States rose to 319,000
bpd in September, more than double the volume shipped in August.
Exports of diluted crude oil (DCO) made with naphtha declined to
106,000 bpd versus 153,700 bpd the previous month, according to
the data.
Main receivers of Venezuelan oil in the United States last
month were PDVSA's refining unit Citgo Petroleum with 14
cargoes, followed by Phillips 66, Valero Energy
and Chevron Corp.
Venezuela's crude output has significantly declined this
year amid a long cycle of low prices that has affected its
exports, but official figures showed a slight recovery in
September to 2.42 million bpd.
