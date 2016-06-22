China Petroleum Engineering wins $2.52 bn contract for Russia gas project
BEIJING, April 12 China Petroleum Engineering said a subsidiary has won a contract worth $2.52 billion for the construction of a gas processing plant with Russia's NIPI gas.
CARACAS, June 22 Veteran U.S. diplomat Tom Shannon met with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday to re-start talks between the ideologically-opposed governments amid a brutal economic crisis in the South American OPEC nation.
Socialist-run Venezuela has for years had tumultuous relations with Washington, and a rapprochement also led by Shannon stalled last year over the jailing of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.
(Reporting by Carlos Rawlins; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta and Chris Reese)
BEIJING, April 12 China Petroleum Engineering said a subsidiary has won a contract worth $2.52 billion for the construction of a gas processing plant with Russia's NIPI gas.
BELFAST, April 12 Northern Irish parties will have a "final opportunity" until early May to form a power-sharing government and avoid another election or direct rule from London, the British minister responsible for the province said on Wednesday as he paused talks for Easter.