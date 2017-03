CARACAS Oct 2 President Nicolas Maduro's government said on Wednesday that Washington had expelled Venezuela's highest-ranking diplomat in the United States and two others from its embassy in a tit-for-tat measure after Venezuela booted out three American diplomats accused of promoting sabotage.

"We repudiate this expulsion," the government said in a statement, confirming that its acting mission head Calixto Ortega and two others had been expelled.