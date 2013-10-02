* Dispute scuttles tentative post-Chavez rapprochement
* U.S. denies Venezuela's accusations of stirring trouble
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Oct 2 Washington has expelled
Venezuela's highest-ranking diplomat in the United States and
two others from its embassy in retaliation for Venezuela's
booting out three American diplomats accused of fomenting
sabotage, both governments said on Wednesday.
The flare-up appears to derail some tentative moves to
improve relations between Caracas and Washington since President
Nicolas Maduro took over this year from the late socialist
leader Hugo Chavez, whose 14-year rule was halted by cancer.
"We repudiate this expulsion," Maduro's government said in a
statement, confirming that its acting head of mission, Calixto
Ortega, and two others had been ordered out.
"This cannot be considered a reciprocal decision, if you
look at the clear conduct of our officials, who have at no time
dared to meet groups opposed to President Barack Obama's
government, or people interested in acting against it."
Maduro expelled three U.S. diplomats this week on charges
they were involved in promoting anti-government plots and
sabotage in the OPEC nation, whose people are bitterly divided
between "Chavistas" and the opposition.
The expelled Americans included Kelly Keiderling, who was in
charge of the Caracas mission where Washington has been without
an ambassador since Chavez kicked out the last one in 2008.
The U.S. government denied the allegations, saying the
officials were conducting normal diplomatic activities,
including meeting a wide cross-section of Venezuelan society.
"This action by the Venezuelan government is clearly an
effort to distract from its domestic problems and is not a
serious way for a country to conduct its foreign policy," White
House spokesman Jay Carney said.
MENACE?
Venezuelan state TV has been broadcasting video, set to
menacing-sounding music, of a trip the three Americans made to
Bolivar state, in the southeast of the country. It showed them
holding meetings there, including with a pro-opposition
non-governmental organization, Sumate.
"Of course we met politicians ... just like Venezuelan
diplomats in Washington," Keiderling told reporters late on
Tuesday before the three headed out on Wednesday. "If they were
not going out freely, they would not be doing their job."
Critics say Maduro is continuing a Chavez-era tactic of
inventing crises to divert focus from economic and social ills
affecting the South American nation's 29 million people.
Venezuelan government supporters, however, point to a
history of U.S. opposition to socialism in Venezuela, including
Washington's endorsement of a brief coup against Chavez in 2002.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles, on a trip to Bolivar
state, berated the government for blaming others rather than
fixing grassroots problems, and called for a protest vote in
upcoming Dec. 8 local elections.
"Do you think that with this expulsion they'll fix the
problem of power-cuts?" he asked in a speech. "It's not a matter
of sabotage. There's no light because they stole the money
intended for investment in electricity."
Since winning the election in April, Maduro, 50, has swung
between vociferous denunciations of U.S. "imperialism" and
appeals for better relations.
Despite their frayed political relations, the United States
remains Venezuela's main oil export market, receiving an average
of around 800,000 barrels per day of crude and refined products
each month this year, according to U.S. government data.
That puts it behind only Canada, Saudi Arabia and Mexico on
the list of the United States' most important suppliers of oil.