CARACAS, March 2 Venezuela on Monday ordered the
U.S. embassy in Caracas to reduce staff from 100 to 17 amid the
worst diplomatic flare-up between the two ideological foes since
socialist President Nicolas Maduro was elected in 2013.
Maduro, who like his predecessor Hugo Chavez frequently
locks horns with Washington, has stepped up accusations in
recent weeks that the United States is seeking to topple him.
The measures announced in response to alleged coup plotting
are the most significant against Washington of Maduro's nearly
two-year rule, though foes say they represent a timeworn tactic
to distract Venezuelans from their economic troubles.
"They have 15 days to reduce the size of their embassy to 17
staffers," Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said after a meeting
with the U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Lee McClenny, Washington's most
senior diplomat in Venezuela.
Maduro has said 100 staffers work at the embassy, an
imposing ochre building perched on a hill overlooking Caracas.
Venezuela has 17 staffers in Washington, according to Maduro,
who says the embassies should be on par.
Maduro over the weekend he announced that his government had
detained U.S. citizens, including a pilot, on suspicion of
espionage. The pilot's identity remains unclear.
Four American missionaries held for questioning for several
days have been released.
'BASELESS ACCUSATIONS'
U.S. officials said they had no information about the pilot
or information on additional citizens being detained.
Washington has repeatedly denied meddling in Venezuelan
affairs. "There has been a lot of anti-American rhetoric coming
out of the Venezuelan government with a lot of baseless
allegations," said State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf.
"The meeting gave the chargé an opportunity to express our
concern about some of the announcements that had been made."
The Venezuelan leader announced the embassy reduction in a
thundering speech on Saturday, when he also read out a
"terrorism list" of U.S. politicians, including former U.S.
President George W. Bush and New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez,
banned from entering Venezuela.
Venezuela is also introducing visa requirements for U.S.
citizens, a development Harf said was of particular concern.
Although the United States did endorse a short-lived coup
against Chavez in 2002, opposition leaders say the new
accusations are a theatrical smokescreen designed to hide a
recession, shortages of goods ranging from toilet paper to
medicines, and the region's steepest inflation.
Despite the fiery rhetoric, and Venezuela's efforts to
diversify to more ideologically aligned nations like China,
there has been no talk by Caracas of halting its significant oil
exports to the United States.
