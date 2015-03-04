(Adds Maduro, Unasur)
WASHINGTON, March 3 The United States said on
Tuesday it would respond through diplomatic channels to
Venezuela's demand for a cut in U.S. Embassy staff in Caracas,
but added that Caracas had drastically underestimated its own
diplomatic presence in the United States.
Venezuela on Monday ordered the U.S. Embassy in Caracas to
come up with a plan within 15 days to reduce staff to 17 from
100 amid the worst diplomatic flare-up between the two
ideological foes since socialist President Nicolas Maduro was
elected in 2013.
Maduro said there were 17 staffers at his country's embassy
in Washington, a figure disputed by the United States during a
brief meeting on Monday between Venezuelan Foreign Minister
Delcy Rodriguez and U.S. Charge d'Affaires Lee McClenny.
During the meeting, "we noted that the numbers the
Venezuelan government has offered regarding its mission in the
United States dramatically understate the number of Venezuelan
diplomats in the United States," State Department spokeswoman
Marie Harf said.
"We will respond to the Venezuelan government via diplomatic
channels after due consideration of their request," Harf said,
declining to say how many Venezuelan diplomats there were in the
United States.
In addition to its embassy, Venezuela has eight consulates
in the United States, as well as missions at the United Nations
and Organization of American States, Harf said.
Venezuela had argued publicly and privately that the United
States was trying to undermine the Maduro government, Harf
added, a charge Washington has dismissed as "completely
baseless."
In an over four-hour broadcast on Tuesday night, Maduro did
not shed light on developments with Washington and reiterated
accusations the U.S. was conspiring to topple him.
He played an audio recording of an alleged New York-based
coup-plotter, which he called "proof" there had been a putsch
attempt earlier this year.
"Obama...: Abandon your interventionist plans in Venezuela,"
Maduro boomed, demanding President Barack Obama hand over
alleged subversives.
Maduro said he also has a video that directly implicates
Washington but had decided to hold off from showing it for now.
Although the United States did endorse a short-lived coup
against Chavez in 2002, opposition leaders say the new
accusations are a ludicrous smokescreen designed to hide a
recession, shortages of goods ranging from toilet paper to
medicines, and the region's steepest inflation.
South American bloc Unasur will send a delegation to Caracas
on Friday, Maduro added. A trip by Brazilian, Colombian and
Ecuadorian foreign ministers to meet with Maduro had been
previously announced.
