By Andrew Cawthorne
| CARACAS, March 10
CARACAS, March 10 President Nicolas Maduro was
seeking special decree powers from Venezuela's parliament on
Tuesday in response to new U.S. sanctions, drawing opposition
protests of a power-grab.
If as expected the government-controlled National Assembly
approves his request for an "Enabling Law", it would be the
second time the 52-year-old successor to Hugo Chavez has gained
these expanded powers since winning election in 2013.
"I'm going to ask for an anti-imperialist Enabling Law ...
to preserve the nation's peace, integrity and sovereignty,"
Maduro said in a speech late on Monday night, without specifying
further what decrees he might use it for.
Opposition leaders slammed Maduro, saying he was using the
worst flare-up with Washington of his nearly two-year rule to
justify autocratic governance, sidetrack parliament and distract
attention from Venezuela's grave economic crisis.
"Nicolas, are you requesting the Enabling Law to make soap,
nappies and medicines appear, to lower inflation?" satirized
opposition leader Henrique Capriles. "It's another smokescreen."
Confirming Venezuela as Washington's No. 1 adversary in
Latin America after a rapprochement with Cuba, the United States
has taken its gloves off against Maduro, qualifying his
government a security threat and sanctioning seven officials.
President Barack Obama's government declared a "national
emergency" due to "the unusual and extraordinary threat" to U.S.
interests.
VISA BAN
A visa ban and financial block was slapped on seven
Venezuelan officials, ranging from the head of national
intelligence and a state prosecutor to the national police chief
and various military officers, for their alleged role in
repressing Maduro's domestic opponents or corruption.
The president brought the seven to his Cabinet meeting late
on Monday, declaring them "heroes" in a live address on national
TV and naming one as new interior minister.
Despite improving ties with the United States, communist-run
Cuba was quick to jump to Maduro's support and join Venezuelan
officials' mockery of the U.S. language.
"Venezuela a threat to the United States? Thousands of miles
away, without strategic arms and without using resources or
officials to conspire against the U.S. constitutional order, the
declaration is barely credible and reveals the real aims of
those behind it," Cuba's government said.
Despite the diplomatic tensions, the United States is
Venezuela's top trading partner and the OPEC member's crude
sales even rose in February to 796,000 barrels per day.
Venezuela's heavily traded bonds have slipped amid the
dispute, with most down on Tuesday. The benchmark 2027 issue
was off 0.866 points to a price of 40.578, with a
yield of 24.848.
The escalation in U.S.-Venezuelan tensions appears to have
been triggered by Maduro's accusations that Washington was
behind an alleged coup plot, and the arrest of an opposition
Caracas mayor accused of conspiracy too.
Maduro may be calculating that stirring nationalist
sentiment will rally strained support among the traditional
"Chavista" power-base of Venezuela's poor, and unite ruling
Socialist Party factions, ahead of a parliamentary election
later this year.
The opposition coalition, too, is seeking to unite its
fractious parties and portray recent events as evidence of
Maduro's dictatorial face and lack of attention to shortages,
crime and other day-to-day problems.
Venezuela's National Assembly, which requires two votes to
approve the Enabling Law once a formal request is received, was
due to meet later on Tuesday. In the past, both Maduro and
Chavez have received speedy approval of the Enabling Law.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta in Havana, Marianna
Parraga in Houston Editing by W Simon)