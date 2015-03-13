By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, March 12 Ridiculing the U.S.
qualification of Venezuela as a security threat, President
Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he may travel to Washington to
challenge American counterpart Barack Obama.
"We demand, via all global diplomatic channels, that
President Obama rectify and repeal the immoral decree declaring
Venezuela a threat to the United States," Maduro said.
In the worst flare-up between the ideological enemies since
Maduro took power in 2013, Washington earlier this week declared
a "national emergency" over "the unusual and extraordinary
threat" from Venezuela and sanctioned seven officials over
allegations of rights abuses and corruption.
The Maduro government has demanded evidence of how it
threatens U.S. security. Conversely, it accuses Washington of
helping coup plotters and preparing a military invention.
U.S. officials say the Obama government's intention is to
make Venezuela's government change its ways, not fall.
Speaking at a book fair, Maduro, the 52-year-old successor
of firebrand U.S. adversary Hugo Chavez, said Venezuela was
preparing an event in Washington to press its case.
"Maybe I'll appear in Washington at that exhibition, to show
my face for my country and tell the government in Washington
they are committing grave mistakes," he said.
No more details of the event were given.
With Venezuela also demanding that the United States slash
its Caracas embassy from 100 to 17 staff, the dispute has
dominated local headlines and overshadowed an economic crisis.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles accused Maduro of using
the spat as a smokescreen. "Inflation through the roof.
Scarcities too. Murders and poverty up. And the shameless rulers
talking to us of an invasion," he tweeted.
Venezuela's opposition coalition has sought to disassociate
itself from any perception of supporting outside meddling, while
supporting the allegations of repression and graft.
Allies from Russia to Argentina have sent messages of
support to Venezuela, as has the South American regional bloc
UNASUR, while critics of U.S. foreign policy have protested.
"Venezuela is one of the very few countries with significant
oil reserves which does not submit to U.S. dictates," wrote
Glenn Greenwald, the journalist who first published documents
leaked by fugitive former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden.
"Such countries are always at the top of the U.S. government
and media list of 'Countries To Be Demonized'," he said.
Whipping up nationalist sentiment, Maduro addressed an
"anti-imperialist" march on Thursday, while at the weekend the
National Assembly is expected to grant him special decree powers
he says are needed after the U.S. moves.
