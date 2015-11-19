CARACAS Nov 18 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Wednesday he had ordered an investigation into
allegations that the U.S. government had spied on state oil
company workers for a decade.
The Intercept website, citing documents it said came from
whistleblower Edward Snowden, published an article on Wednesday
saying that the National Security Agency had spied on top
officials at state oil company PDVSA. (goo.gl/SXsaV7)
"The oil industry is the backbone of the Venezuelan
economy," Maduro said on state television.
"The U.S. empire for a long time ... has intended to
sabotage the oil industry and defeat the (Venezuelan)
government, in order to steal the oil."
Neither the U.S. embassy in Caracas nor the State Department
in Washington immediately responded to requests for comment.
Maduro said he had ordered an investigation and the delivery
of a letter of protest to the U.S. charge d'affaires.
"We cannot accept this," added Maduro. "It is offensive, a
violation of international law."
The United States and Venezuela have had a troubled
relationship since Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez came to
power in 1999. They have not shared ambassadors since 2010.
Last week, a New York court indicted two nephews of Maduro's
wife, Cilia Flores, who are suspected of importing cocaine.
Earlier this month, Venezuela said a U.S. Coast Guard plane
violated its air space and that other such planes were
circulating close to the South American country.
Government critics say the anti-U.S. rhetoric is intended to
cloak domestic problems - inflation thought to be in triple
digits, shortages of basic goods and soaring crime rates - ahead
of Dec. 6 legislative elections.
The oil industry, which accounts for 96 percent of
Venezuela's foreign income, has been hit by falling prices. This
week the price of the country's oil basket fell to its lowest in
2015, at $34.55 per barrel.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Girish Gupta; Writing by Girish
Gupta; Editing by Edmund Klamann)