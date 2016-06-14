SANTO DOMINGO, June 14 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry will meet his Venezuelan counterpart Delcy Rodriguez
on Tuesday alongside a meeting of Western foreign ministers,
U.S. officials said, amid increasing international pressure on
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
While Venezuela's crisis is not officially on the agenda of
the Organization of American States meeting in the Dominican
Republic, officials have said it will dominate discussions among
delegations during the meeting this week.
