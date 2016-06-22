(New throughout, adds comments from Maduro, background on OAS)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Girish Gupta
CARACAS, June 22 Veteran U.S. diplomat Tom
Shannon spoke for nearly two hours with Venezuela President
Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday to re-start relations between the
ideologically opposed governments amid a punishing economic
crisis in the South American nation.
Shannon, 57, who led a similar rapprochement last year that
stalled over imprisoned protest leader Leopoldo Lopez, also met
with opposition figures and civil society activists on his short
visit to Caracas.
During 17 years of socialist rule under Maduro and his
predecessor Hugo Chavez, Venezuela has replaced Cuba as
Washington's principle irritant in the Americas.
The United States is backing an opposition push to hold a
"fair and timely" referendum this year that could see Maduro
ousted. However, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry agreed in
talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez last week
to re-start dialogue.
Shannon and Maduro, 53, met after lunch in the Miraflores
presidential palace in Caracas. Maduro then took to the stage in
front of thousands of supporters in the capital city.
"It's never too late," he told them, clad in a shirt and
blazer rather than his usual tracksuit or baggy shirt. "I hope
President Obama will rectify the position he has held the last
eight years against the revolution."
Their meeting came the day before the Organization of
American States was to discuss a proposal by its head, Luis
Almagro, to invoke the regional body's Democratic Charter, which
could eventually lead to a vote on suspending Venezuela.
Maduro attacked opposition congress head Henry Ramos for his
involvement in the meeting.
"Mr (Ramos) takes his private jet and goes to Washington to
conspire against his own country," he said during the televised
speech.
Shannon met with Ramos on Tuesday afternoon, as well as
Henrique Capriles, the two-time presidential candidate who lost
to both Chavez and Maduro and is now spearheading the push for a
referendum.
"PHOTO OP"
Maduro may be hoping the meeting eases international
pressure on him, analysts and diplomats said, while Washington
likely calculates a rapprochement undermines Venezuela's
constant blame on "imperialist" foes for the nation's problems.
"Kerry indicated last week that the U.S. wants to see a
recall referendum this year, and bilateral talks will help to
offset what would otherwise be fodder for Maduro to declare that
the U.S. is trying to overthrow his regime," the Eurasia
consultancy group said.
Shannon, a former U.S. ambassador to Brazil and current
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs who speaks
Spanish and Portuguese, was likely to press for the release of
jailed opponents including Lopez.
He is also expected to push for internationally mediated
talks between Maduro's government and the opposition to try and
ease political strains behind the crisis.
The Venezuelan opposition leader was sentenced to nearly 14
years for instigating 2014 anti-Maduro protests that led to
violence killing 43 people across both sides.
Rights groups and government critics say the trial was a
farce.
After meeting Shannon on Tuesday, Capriles said Maduro was
seeking to use dialogue to buy himself time due to his inability
to solve Venezuela's worsening economic crisis.
"Someone who has not eaten for five days cannot wait for
dialogue," he said, referring to widespread food shortages
around the nation of 30 million people. "We're not here for
photo ops. Venezuela doesn't have time for that."
Since Chavez took office in 1999, Venezuela and the United
States have gone through cycles of diplomatic fighting followed
by generally short-lived eras of reconciliation.
They have been without ambassadors since 2010.
Through it all, Venezuela has kept oil flowing north
uninterrupted, and is the third biggest U.S. supplier after
Saudi Arabia and Canada, according to the latest U.S. data.
