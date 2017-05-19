CARACAS May 19 Venezuela's leftist government
let rip against U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, blasting
a fresh round of U.S. sanctions and his strong condemnation of
the South American country as relations again sour between the
ideological foes.
The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief
judge and seven other members of Venezuela's Supreme Court on
Thursday as punishment for annulling the opposition-led Congress
earlier this year, U.S. officials said.
The new sanctions package was aimed at stepping up pressure
on the leftist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
and his loyalists following a crackdown on street protests and
his efforts to consolidate his rule over the South American
oil-producing country.
During Maduro's visit to the White House on Thursday, Trump
expressed dismay at how once-booming Venezuela was now mired in
poverty, saying "it's been unbelievably poorly run" and calling
the humanitarian situation "a disgrace to humanity."
Maduro's government, which had urged the world to give Trump
a chance after he was elected, unfurled its strongest
condemnation to date of the U.S. leader.
"President Trump's aggressions against the Venezuelan
people, its government and its institutions have surpassed all
limits," Information Minister Ernesto Villegas said in a
statement on state television, accusing Washington of seeking to
destabilize Venezuela and foment foreign intervention.
The statement also accused Washington of financing the
Venezuelan opposition while ignoring problems at home like
income inequality and rights violations.
"The extreme positions of a government just starting off
only confirmed the discriminatory, racist, xenophobic, and
genocidal nature of U.S. elites against humanity and its own
people, which has now been heightened by this new administration
which asserts white Anglo-Saxon supremacy," the statement said.
Among those hit with sanctions was Maikel Moreno, a Maduro
ally who became president of the 32-judge court in February. All
of those targeted will have U.S. assets frozen and be denied
travel to the United States, while American citizens will be
barred from doing business with them, officials said.
A senior U.S. official warned of further action against "bad
actors" if there are no changes in the country. But sanctions so
far have stopped short of hitting the oil sector in Venezuela,
which is a major U.S. oil supplier.
While some analysts see targeted sanctions as heightening
pressure on Maduro's government, others fear they could in fact
unite his administration and make any negotiated transition more
difficult.
