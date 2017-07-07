(Corrects to 'Nicolas' from 'Nicholas' paragraph 5)
HOUSTON, July 7 Venezuelan crude exports to the
United States fell to 491,340 barrels per day (bpd) in June, the
lowest monthly level since early 2003, because of fewer sales by
state-run PDVSA to its unit Citgo Petroleum, according to
Thomson Reuters Trade Flows data.
Venezuela's crude production has sharply decreased since
2012 amid a lack of investment and payment delays to oil service
companies, affecting exports to PDVSA's customers, including
those in the United States.
PDVSA and its joint ventures sent 29 crude cargoes to the
United States last month versus 42 cargoes in May, a 29 percent
fall in the shipped volumes. Compared with exports in June 2016,
the decrease was 25 percent.
The main U.S. recipient of Venezuelan crude last month was
refining firm Valero Energy. Sales to Citgo Petroleum
declined almost 66 percent versus May to 68,400 bpd
in June.
OPEC member Venezuela is enduring an economic and political
crisis in which opponents of socialist President Nicolas Maduro
are calling on him to agree to elections to replace him.
PDVSA's low production and frequent refinery woes have
forced the company this year to increase its own crude and
products imports amid cash flow problems that have led to
delayed payments to suppliers and creditors.
The Venezuelan firm earlier this week awarded companies
including Rosneft, Lukoil, Elemento Services
and Helsinge several tenders to buy over 15 million barrels of
fuels and components for the second half of 2017.
Venezuelan crude sales to the United States recovered
temporarily in April to 741,000 bpd, but they started declining
again in May. The average for the first half of 2017 was 650,685
bpd, almost 8 percent less than the same period of last year.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; editing by Grant McCool)