WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. authorities are
investigating Venezuela's powerful parliamentary head, Diosdado
Cabello, and other senior officials for possible cocaine
trafficking and money laundering, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
Citing more than 12 people familiar with the probes, the
newspaper said federal prosecutors in New York and Miami and a
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration unit were gathering
evidence from former cocaine traffickers, Venezuelan military
defectors and people once close to top Venezuelan government
officials.
The Journal said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an
ideological foe of Washington, was not a target of the U.S.
investigation. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
