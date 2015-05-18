(Refiles to fix reporting credit)
WASHINGTON May 18 U.S. authorities are
investigating Venezuela's powerful parliamentary chief, Diosdado
Cabello, and other senior officials for possible cocaine
trafficking and money laundering, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
Citing more than 12 people familiar with the probes, the
newspaper said federal prosecutors in New York and Miami and a
Drug Enforcement Administration unit were gathering evidence
from former cocaine traffickers, Venezuelan military defectors
and people once close to top Venezuelan government officials.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, an ideological foe of
Washington, was not a target of the U.S. investigation, the
Journal said..
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
Venezuelan opposition leaders and U.S. officials have made
accusations for years of money laundering and drug trafficking
against the governments of Maduro and predecessor Hugo Chavez.
Officials in Caracas call them unfounded smears that are
part of a wider U.S.-led campaign to end the OPEC country's 16
years of socialism.
Spanish newspaper ABC reported in January that a former
member of Cabello's security detail had fled Venezuela and had
told U.S. authorities that he was involved in a drug ring.
Cabello, National Assembly president and No. 2 in the ruling
Socialist Party, filed a defamation suit last month against 22
people linked to three media outlets for having republished
information from that story." They accused me of being a drug
trafficker without any proof," he said on state TV last week.
In its report, the Journal quoted a Justice Department
official as saying Cabello was "a main target" of the probe,
adding there was "extensive evidence" to suggest he was one of
the heads of a suspected trafficking cartel involving military
officers and top government officials.
"It's a criminal organization," the unidentified Justice
Department official was quoted as saying.
The newspaper quoted U.S. authorities as saying their
investigations were far along but that any indictments might be
sealed until arrests were made. Such arrests could be impossible
unless the suspects left Venezuela, the Journal added.
It said the investigations resulted from a boom in drug
trafficking in Venezuela, following the shift in operations
there by many Colombian traffickers after a government crackdown
there.
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Doina Chiacu)