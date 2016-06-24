WASHINGTON, June 24 Dialogue between the Venezuelan government and opposition could provide a platform from which they could request help from the international community, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon said on Friday.

Shannon, a veteran U.S. diplomat who led talks with Venezuelan officials in Caracas, said there was no date set for another round of talks. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chris Reese)