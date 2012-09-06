* Captain and 14 crew members are American citizens
* Follows arrest of U.S. citizen last month
By Paulo Prada
CARACAS, Sept 6 Venezuelan authorities have
arrested the American captain of a U.S.-flagged cargo ship after
finding three rifles on board, a U.S. Embassy official said.
The other 14 crew members, also Americans, were initially
confined to the ship and their movements have since been
restricted by Venezuelan authorities, the official added.
The detention followed last month's arrest of another U.S.
citizen, who was accused of entering illegally from neighboring
Colombia and denounced as a possible "mercenary" by President
Hugo Chavez.
Chavez, a socialist seeking re-election next month, is a
ferocious critic of Washington, and his nearly 14-year rule has
been characterized by frequent bilateral spats and incidents.
The U.S. Embassy official in Caracas said the "Ocean Atlas"
had been in Maracaibo port, in west Venezuela, since last week,
with the captain detained "a few days ago."
"It's an evolving situation," he added, saying it was
unclear if charges were being pressed against the captain or
crew.
The official said the embassy was probing whether the
detention was related to customs issues with the weapons or if
Venezuelan officials were considering more serious charges, such
as arms trafficking.
The official did not provide the captain's name.
Officials at Venezuela's Interior and Ports ministries did
not respond to calls and email inquiries about the matter.
A spokeswoman for Intermarine LLC, the New Orleans-based
company that operates the vessel, also did not provide details.
The embassy official said the rifles were listed on the
ship's manifest, but it was unclear whether their presence
violated any local law.
Weapons are common on commercial ships and are often deemed
necessary as possible defense against pirates or other threats.
A spokesman for the U.S.-based Seafarers International
Union, which represents "about half" the ship's crew, said union
officials were in touch with the vessel and Intermarine about
the detentions.
"We have been and continue to work feverishly to help
resolve the situation and ensure the safety of all the
mariners," the spokesman said.
The Ocean Atlas, according to Intermarine's website, is a
heavy-lift, multipurpose cargo vessel built in 2000 with a
length of about 400 feet (120 metres).