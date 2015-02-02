(Adds comments from Venezuela's Maduro, oil trade context)
WASHINGTON Feb 2 The United States on Monday
imposed visa restrictions on current and former Venezuelan
officials involved in alleged human rights abuses and on people
believed responsible for public corruption in the oil-exporting
country.
"We are sending a clear message that human rights abusers,
those who profit from public corruption, and their families are
not welcome in the United States," the U.S. State Department
said in a statement. It said it would not identify the targets
of its action because of U.S. visa confidentiality regulations.
The restrictions are the latest sign of the strained
relations between Washington and Caracas.
U.S. President Barack Obama signed legislation in December
to impose visa sanctions on Venezuelan officials. Congress had
previously approved the measure.
U.S. diplomats have said the restrictions would be imposed
mainly on Venezuelan security officials who put down protests
last year in which 43 people died, including demonstrators,
government supporters and security officials, and that they
could affect immediate family members.
In a speech later on Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro slammed the restrictions.
"We can't let an empire that has been eyeing all of us ...
pretend or think it has the right to sanction the country of
Bolivar," Maduro roared, referencing Latin American liberation
hero Simon Bolivar.
He said he would write to Obama to make his point.
Venezuela's socialist government has long accused Washington
of seeking to destabilize its rule to gain control of the OPEC
country's oil. Relations worsened after the administration of
former U.S. President George W. Bush applauded a botched coup in
2002 against the late President Hugo Chavez.
Despite diplomatic tensions, Venezuela has remained one of
the top suppliers of oil to the United States.
Maduro recently accused U.S. Vice President Joe Biden of
plotting to overthrow his administration. State Department
spokeswoman Jen Psaki on Monday described the accusation as
"baseless and false."
On Monday, Maduro accused Biden of telling leaders of
Caribbean nations that the Venezuelan government's days were
numbered and that they should ready themselves for the end of
Petrocaribe.
Petrocaribe, created by Chavez, allows countries in the
Caribbean and Central America to finance oil and fuel purchases
at advantageous rates. Maduro insists the program will be
maintained, though volumes dropped in 2013 to their lowest level
in five years.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Additional reporting by Andrew
Cawthorne and Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas, Patricia Zengerle in
Washington; Editing by Toni Reinhold)