* Yanomami villagers bemused at talk of deaths
* Venezuela, Brazil had probed massacre report
* Jungle area has troubled history
By Carlos Garcia Rawlins
SIERRA DE PARIMA, Venezuela, Sept 10 Indigenous
Yanomami villagers at the center of an investigation into a
possible massacre deep in the Amazon jungle have told visiting
journalists and government officials that no killings took
place.
International indigenous rights group Survival International
also retracted its initial version of the incident in which it
had said only three people were known to have survived after
illegal Brazilian gold miners in helicopters fired on the
village of about 80 people.
"No one's killed anyone," the chief of the community in
Sierra de Parima village, who identified himself as Massupi,
told reporters through a translator in the remote native
settlement.
"Here, we are all fine," he said, dressed in a red loincloth
in front of a straw hut in the jungle.
One Yanomami group sounded the alarm at the end of August,
saying hunters had discovered the massacre. News emerged slowly
due to the remoteness of the region near the Brazilian border.
The government of President Hugo Chavez, which prides itself
on attention to indigenous rights, promised to investigate and
repeatedly said it had found no evidence of a mass killing.
Yet doubts persist.
"Having received its own testimony from confidential
sources, Survival now believes there was no attack by miners on
the Yanomami community of Irotatheri," Survival International
said in a statement on Monday, referring to the name of the
nomadic tribe of the Sierra de Parima area.
"We currently do not know whether or not these stories were
sparked by a violent incident, which is the most likely
explanation, but tension remains high in the area."
TROUBLED REGION
There is a history of violent clashes between natives, gold
prospectors and developers in the area. In 1993, 16 Yanomami
villagers were killed in Brazil during an attack by miners.
At the village, Massupi and other tribespeople looked
surprised by the arrival of the army helicopter carrying media.
As the journalists landed, the indigenous people held spears
as well as bows and arrows, smiling and showing off herbs
stuffed between their teeth.
Government officials gave them clothes and food. The
inhabitants spoke to journalists through a government-hired
translator.
Rather than any evidence of violence, a Reuters photographer
found villagers performing a dance, relaxing in hammocks and
going about normal cooking and hunting activities.