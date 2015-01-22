Jan 22 Veno SA :

* Said on Wednesday it raised its stake in Copernicus Yachts Group SA (Copernicus Yachts) by 23.81 percent to 81.09 percent via subscription of 1 million series F shares

* Subscribed for all series F shares offered by Coperncius Yachts in capital increase

* Purchase price for 1 million series F shares of Copernicus Yachts was 4.9 million zlotys ($1.3 million)

