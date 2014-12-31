BRIEF-KC Property says Theraphan Jittalarn resigns as chairman
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 31 Veno SA and Copernicus Yachts Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Veno SA acquired from its unit, Copernicus Yachts Group SA, a 100 pct stake in Copernicus Yachts SA for 1.3 million zlotys ($369,402)
* Veno sold to Copernicus Yachts Group a 100 pct stake in FUND1 VENO S.A. S.K.A. for 50,000 zlotys
* Copernicus Yachts Group will also pay 5.7 million zlotys to Veno to cover FUND1 VENO S.A. S.K.A liabilities by Jan. 31, 2015
* Veno holds a 78.64 pct stake in Copernicus Yachts Group
* FUND1 VENO S.A. S.K.A. holds 69.81 pct stake in Arrinera Automotive Holding PLC
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5192 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Theraphan Jittalarn resigned from the positions of director and the chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading halt is requested pending of an announcement of company pursuant to Code on Takeovers and Mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notwithstanding that Healthway may not be able to continue as going concern, Lippo & LCR says offer will remain open for Healthway shareholders