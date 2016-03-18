(Updates to add agreement with lenders)
March 18 U.S. oil and gas producer Venoco Inc
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on
Friday, joining more than 40 energy-related firms that have
sought court protection from creditors since oil prices started
plummeting in mid-2014.
Denver, Colorado-based Venoco listed assets of between $100
million and $500 million and liabilities of between $500 million
and $1 billion.
Venoco, which was taken private in 2012, said on Friday it
had reached an agreement with its senior lenders to eliminate
about $1 billion of debt.
The company missed a $13.7 million interest payment on
senior unsecured notes due Feb. 16.
At the time, the company said it had enough liquidity to
continue normal operations, but added that declining oil prices
and the closure of a pipeline belonging to Plains All American
were presenting "serious problems."
The company said it had been forced to cut its output by
more than 50 percent as a result of the closure.
Venoco's main assets are located both onshore and offshore
in southern California. It had 158 employees at the end of 2014.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware,
Case No: 16-10655.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, additional reporting by Ismail
Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Anupama
Dwivedi)