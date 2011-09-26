* Hires BofA Merrill Lynch, Strategic Energy as financial advisers

* Special committee to consider alternatives CEO's proposal

* All independent directors on special committee (Follows alerts)

Sept 26 Venoco Inc said a special committee of its board has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Strategic Energy Advisors to help respond to a buy-out offer from its chief executive.

The special committee, comprising all the independent members of Venoco's board, will also consider alternatives to CEO and top shareholder Timothy Marquez's $770 million buyout offer, including remaining independent.

On Aug 26, Marquez made the $12.50-a-share offer to take the natural gas-focused producer private but it was seen by some investors to be too low.

The special committee has also hired Squire, Sanders and Dempsey LLP to advise it on legal matters.

Venoco shares closed at $9.22 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)