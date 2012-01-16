Jan 16 Venoco Inc said Chief Executive Timothy Marquez will buy the company for $12.50 a share, ending a five-month search for better offers for the natural gas-focused company.

The offer is at a 63 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about $1.5 billion, including debt.

Marquez, along with affiliated trusts and foundations, already owns about 50.3 percent of Venoco stock. He will acquire the company through Denver Parent Corp.

The board unanimously approved the deal, which contains a non-waivable clause that a majority of the stock not held by Marquez, or his affiliates, vote for the buy-out.

Marquez first proposed taking the company private in August last year, as the debt-heavy company struggled to raise funds to meet higher capital expenditures. Venoco responded by setting up a special committee to review its alternatives. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)