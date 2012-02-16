Feb 16 Oil and natural gas company Venoco
Inc posted higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher
oil prices and lower expenses.
The company, which is shifting its focus from natural gas to
liquid-rich plays, posted a net income of $30.4 million in the
fourth quarter, compared with $4.4 million, a year ago.
Revenue rose 15.7 percent to $83.4 million.
Denver, Colorado-based Venoco's shares, which have gained
about nearly 70 percent in value in a little over a month,
closed at $11.13 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)