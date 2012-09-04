BRIEF-Telefonica says may launch Telxius listing at any time
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
Sept 4 Natural gas-focused Venoco Inc extended for the third time the deadline for Chief Executive Timothy Marquez to secure funding to take the company private.
The deadline, which was to expire on Aug. 31, has been extended to Sept. 13, Venoco said.
"Marquez has delivered evidence of commitments covering all of the required financing for the merger," Rick Walker, Chairman of the special committee of the board of directors, said.
Venoco had, in January, agreed to be acquired by Marquez for $12.50 per share in a deal valued at $1.5 billion including debt.
Marquez, along with affiliated trusts and foundations, owned about 50.3 percent of Venoco stock as of Jan. 16.
Venoco shares, which have gained 40 percent since the deal was announced, closed at $11.18 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.