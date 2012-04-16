* Ventas says deal to immediately add to normalized FFO per
share
* Sunrise Senior to get $28 mln for 20 pct ownership in
portfolio
April 16 Ventas Inc said it agreed to
buy 16 private senior living communities from affiliates of
Sunrise Senior Living Inc and its institutional joint
venture partner for $362 million.
Ventas expects the transaction to immediately add to its
normalized funds from operations per share and plans to finance
the acquisition with borrowings under its credit facility.
In a separate statement, Sunrise Senior Living said it would
receive about $28 million for its 20 percent ownership interest
in the portfolio being acquired.
Ventas shares closed at $56.31 on Monday on the Nasdaq,
while those in Sunrise Senior Living closed at $21.50.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)