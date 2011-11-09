* Ventas to receive $125 mln
* Total proceeds from litigation at $228 mln - Ventas
* HCP cut FY FFO outlook to $2.15-$2.21 from $2.46-$2.52
(Adds HCP outlook, background)
Nov 9 Ventas Inc said it will receive
$125 million from HCP Inc to settle a dispute regarding
Ventas' acquisition of Sunrise Senior Living REIT.
HCP, a healthcare REIT, said it will take a charge in the
current quarter for the amount and cut its 2011 funds from
operations (FFO) forecast to $2.15-$2.21, from its prior view of
$2.46-$2.52.
FFO is a measure that strips out the effects of depreciation
and other factors from the earnings of property companies.
HCP had paid Ventas, a U.S. owner of senior housing and
assisted living facilities, $102.8 million in August.
As part of the settlement, both companies have agreed to
dismissals of their cases.
In April 2007, HCP made a bid for Sunrise Senior Living
after Ventas had already struck a deal to buy the Canadian real
estate trust, forcing Ventas to raise its offer by $1.50 a
share.
A federal court later ruled that the HCP bid was improper.
While Ventas' shares closed at $54.80, HCP's closed at
$38.77 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)