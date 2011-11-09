* Ventas to receive $125 mln

* Total proceeds from litigation at $228 mln - Ventas

* HCP cut FY FFO outlook to $2.15-$2.21 from $2.46-$2.52 (Adds HCP outlook, background)

Nov 9 Ventas Inc said it will receive $125 million from HCP Inc to settle a dispute regarding Ventas' acquisition of Sunrise Senior Living REIT.

HCP, a healthcare REIT, said it will take a charge in the current quarter for the amount and cut its 2011 funds from operations (FFO) forecast to $2.15-$2.21, from its prior view of $2.46-$2.52.

FFO is a measure that strips out the effects of depreciation and other factors from the earnings of property companies.

HCP had paid Ventas, a U.S. owner of senior housing and assisted living facilities, $102.8 million in August.

As part of the settlement, both companies have agreed to dismissals of their cases.

In April 2007, HCP made a bid for Sunrise Senior Living after Ventas had already struck a deal to buy the Canadian real estate trust, forcing Ventas to raise its offer by $1.50 a share.

A federal court later ruled that the HCP bid was improper.

While Ventas' shares closed at $54.80, HCP's closed at $38.77 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)