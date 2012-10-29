* Zuckerberg helps push Harvard alumni to second place

* Most grads get venture funding for software firms

* Berkely grads break mold with energy, industrial firms

By Sarah McBride

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 Stanford University alumni with entrepreneurial streaks may be particularly well placed to pay off their $41,250 tuition bills, according to a new report on venture funding.

Companies run by Stanford alumni raised $4.1 billion across more than 200 financings in the five years from 2007 to 2011, according to CB Insights, a consultancy.

That compares to $3.8 billion by Harvard alumni, whose rank was boosted by former student Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook, CB Insights said. University of California at Berkeley alumni raised $1.3 billion; New York University and University of Pennsylvania alumni raised $1.2 billion each; and Massachusetts Institute of Technology alumni raised $1 billion.

Software dominated the industries funded, winning two-thirds of the funding at each school except UC-Berkeley. There, energy and industrial companies accounted for almost half the funding, health-care for almost one-third, and software just 12 percent.

The study found that the most active investors among the six institutions were Venrock and Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

By institution, Stanford alumni's top venture investors were DFJ and Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers; Harvard's, Accel Partners and Google Ventures; NYU's, Union Square Ventures and Spark Capital; U Penn's, MentorTech and Bessemer Ventures; MIT's, General Catalyst and Highland Capital.

Six investors tied for first in funding companies run by UC Berkeley alumni, including Venrock, New Enterprise Associates, and Khosla Ventures.

The report looked at companies founded or led by alumni or dropouts of the six institutions, all known as breeding grounds for entrepreneurs.