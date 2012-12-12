* Netscape co-founder says world is in a "technology
depression"
* Andreessen calls Google undervalued
* Andreessen says New York Times should go on digital
offensive
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 12 Far from experiencing a
bubble, Silicon Valley has been in the throes of a "technology
depression," Netscape co-founder and venture capitalist Marc
Andreessen said at the New York Times Dealbook conference on
Wednesday.
While conventional wisdom holds that social-networking
website Facebook Inc's initial public offering pricked a
bubble that was taking hold around privately held consumer
Internet companies, Andreessen expressed skepticism.
"Some bubble," he said, arguing that bubbles are "mass
frenzies" that involve public companies. "If it's a bubble, it
was a bubble that was limited to four companies, that was
limited to the private side."
Andreessen did not name the companies. Consumer Internet
stocks that have disappointed investors lately after their IPOs
include Facebook, Groupon Inc and Zynga Inc.
To bolster his case, Andreessen said publicly held
technology stocks were trading at the biggest discount to
industrials since the 1970s.
For example, he said, Google Inc's stock price
reflected valuations of zero for many of the company's key
businesses, such as video service YouTube and browser Chrome.
"The public right now hates technology, just hates
technology," Andreessen said. "We're in a tech depression."
Part of the problem, he said, is a belief in some circles
that old-line technology companies are "doomed." But Andreessen
pointed to Apple Inc as a company that many people had
written off but which managed to pull off a stunning turnaround
in the early 2000s.
Andreessen helped start browser company Netscape, which was
acquired by AOL Inc in 1999. Andreessen Horowitz, his
venture capital firm, has invested in some of the country's
hottest start-ups, including Facebook and online bulletin board
Pinterest.
Asked if Microsoft Corp's best days were behind it,
he said new products such as the Windows 8 operating system
showed promise. "They're fighting like hell," he said. "They
have tons of cash, they have really good management."
Andreessen, who is on the boards of Hewlett-Packard Co
and Facebook, said little about those companies, citing
his position as a director.
HP Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman is the best leader of
the company since its founders, he said. HP has faced a
succession of challenges, including the recent $8.8 billion
writedown of software maker Autonomy, which it acquired earlier
this year.
Andreessen also skipped a Facebook question. For him to
comment on the Facebook IPO, he would have to drink the Johnny
Walker scotch stashed in the conference's Green Room, he joked.
In response to a question from the audience, Andreessen said
the New York Times Co should shut down the print edition
of its namesake newspaper "as soon as possible."
While the newspaper's potential audience is growing quickly
due to factors such as the global rise of the middle class, he
said the company should focus entirely on its digital offering.
"It's not that you can't make money in print newspapers," he
said. "It's not that there aren't people who love them." But
successfully dealing with transformative technology requires
going "on 100 percent offense," he said.