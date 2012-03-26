* Andreessen Horowitz has special briefing center
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, March 26 Andreessen Horowitz, a
three-year-old venture capital firm, has made a big mark in
Silicon Valley partly through the sheer scale of its endeavors,
with big funds totaling some $2.7 billion and big investments in
high-profile companies including Facebook, Twitter, Zynga and
Groupon.
Now it is aiming to go big with another aspect of venture
investing, one it says has often been more talk than action:
providing start-up companies with business connections that can
help them succeed.
The company has built a special facility, dubbed the
Executive Briefing Center, and hired a partner and a small staff
to connect entrepreneurs with companies that might buy their
products.
The idea of VCs opening their Rolodexes to help their
portfolio companies is hardly new, and in fact is often part of
the pitch that blue-chip VCs make to entrepreneurs when they
want in on a promising deal.
"It's something we've been doing for a over a decade, in a
formal way," Sequoia Capital partner Jim Goetz said of his
firm's "customer days." At Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers,
several hundred connections a year are being made between
portfolio companies and Fortune 500 companies, a spokeswoman
said. Other large VC firms cited similar efforts.
The trouble is, these efforts in many cases don't ultimately
amount to much, many entrepreneurs say. Sometimes, the contacts
are at the right company, but the wrong level to help a
particular project. Sometimes the partners fail to share
contacts among themselves. It is something Marc Andreessen and
Ben Horowitz found wanting when they worked together at Netscape
and then at Opsware.
"We got 2-3 introductions from VCs that actually amounted to
anything," said Horowitz. "It was underwhelming."
Andy Rachleff, the former partner at Benchmark Capital who
handled the Opsware investment, acknowledged that such
networking was not a priority. He called Andreessen's and
Horowitz's requests for introductions to chief information
officers during 1999 and the early 2000s "a source of constant
frustration."
Rachleff says his most important contributions were in
strategy, including in advising the company to move from service
to software, and he remains close with the duo; they turned to
him for tips when launching their own firm.
FOCUS ON INTRODUCTIONS
While Andreessen and Horowitz stress that their overall
experience with VCs was positive, they felt there was an
opportunity to systemize and upgrade the introduction process.
They hired Mark Cranney, who had previously worked at Opsware
and was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Andreessen Horowitz, to
run the program full-time.
Cranney and his staff of three tap their contacts, as well
as those of other partners, and invite established companies to
visit the firm. Once a company commits, Cranney and his team
select a group of portfolio companies to make presentations to
them, one-on-one. About 200 briefings took place last year.
For the visiting company, the allure lies in getting a sense
of what the latest developments are in Silicon Valley, and the
possibility of finding a start-up whose services could help.
"What Andreessen is able to do is see these innovative
technologies early," said Beth Comstock, chief marketing officer
at General Electric, who estimates about 25 GE executives
have been involved in briefings on topics ranging from consumer
Internet technology to health data.
For the portfolio companies, the goal is customers.
On one recent morning, seven business-development executives
from First Data, an Atlanta-based payment processor, sat in an
Andreessen conference rooms as a stream of companies came
through giving 25-minute presentations. It was First Data's
third visit to the firm.
As they munched on pastries, the executives went over some
of the company's challenges, including data-mining, improving
customer service, and making sure all the companies' platforms
work in the same way in each country where First Data operates.
Then the presentations began, kicked off by data-analytics
company Quantifind. After Quantifind's corporate development
director Sean Wilkinson wrapped up, the First Data executives
peppered him with questions on topics like fraud analytics and
how data is pulled from social-media sites.
"If you didn't have this, you'd have to try and get to those
people, you'd have to fly and go see them, and the chance of
getting more than 1-2 people in a room is difficult," said Tim
Eades, chief executive of Silver Tail Systems, an online-fraud
prevention company that was part of the First Data line-up. He
estimated that business generated by the Andreessen Horowitz
briefings have added more than 15 percent to 2012 sales.
At Lookout, a mobile-phone security company, chief executive
John Hering said the briefing program had led to several deals,
including one he plans to announce shortly with a leading mobile
operator in a part of the world where he previously lacked a
mobile partner.
Some companies say VC-driven networking is not a big concern
for them.
"Sure, the introduction, at a high level, to the Verizon CEO
is awesome," said Tony Zingale, chief executive of Jive
Software, who recalls several helpful connections forged thanks
to his position as a Sequoia portfolio company. "But what's more
awesome is the strategic guidance." Jive's IPO late last year
generated $161.3 million.
Indeed, some in Silicon Valley grouse that the executive
briefings amount to little more than a slick branding move by
Andreessen Horowitz. But Ben Horowitz takes no offense at that.
"Our companies really appreciate that we have a strong brand
because it accrues to them," said Horowitz. "When they go
recruit engineers they say 'We're backed by Andreessen,' and the
engineers say, 'Oh great, they have a lot of money, I like what
they're about.'"
He shrugs off the critics with a quote from the rapper
Drake. "Jealousy is just love and hate at the same time,"
Horowitz said. "We welcome the love."
