SAN FRANCISCO May 10 Toshiba Corp is making a strategic investment in light-emitting diode lighting company Bridgelux, the companies said in a press release, signaling the growing importance of long-lasting, low-power lighting technology.

The companies declined to disclose the size of the investment, but someone familiar with the matter said it was in the tens-of-millions range.

In a project they have been working on together, the companies also said they have reached a breakthrough that allows for brighter light using a smaller chip. Creating truly bright light has long proven a challenge for LED developers.

Livermore, Calif.-based Bridgelux designs LED chips for both commercial uses-- largely street lighting-- and residential.

It has raised over $220 million from backers including VantagePoint and DCM, and was considered a likely initial public offering candidate for later this year.

After solar developer BrightSource pulled its IPO filing last month, most greentech companies have put their own IPO plans on the back burner. (Reporting By Sarah McBride; editing by M.D. Golan)