SAN FRANCISCO Jan 2 Venture-backed companies
made less cash for their backers last quarter compared with a
year ago, capping a year in which the industry came under fire
for not delivering hoped-for returns.
Acquisitions of venture-backed companies totaled $3.52
billion in the fourth quarter, down 29 percent from $4.99
billion a year earlier, according to data from Thomson Reuters
and the National Venture Capital Association.
For the full year, acquisitions totaled $21.5 billion, down
11 percent from $24.09 billion in 2011. The numbers reflect only
companies that disclosed deal values.
Venture-backed companies tapping public markets raised $1.41
billion via initial public offerings in the fourth quarter, down
50 percent from $2.8 billion a year earlier, when gaming company
Zynga raised $1 billion in its IPO.
For the full year, venture-backed IPOs totaled $21.45
billion, doubling from $10.69 billion in 2011. But strip away
the $16 billion that social-networking company Facebook
raised in May and the total actually halved.
The numbers highlight a system that relies on the success of
just a handful of high-profile companies. Meanwhile, the vast
majority of venture-backed companies delivered fairly moderate
returns.
Eight venture-backed companies held IPOs last quarter,
compared with 11 a year earlier. About 95 companies were
acquired, compared with 122 a year earlier.
The biggest acquisition of the quarter was Cisco Systems'
$1.2 billion purchase of wireless-networks company
Meraki. The largest IPO of the quarter was human-resources
software company Workday, which raised $733 million.
The venture industry has been targeted by criticism that the
returns it offers do not justify the years - typically a decade
or more - it requires investors to tie up their cash.
In May, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation released a
widely read report on venture investing called "We Have Met the
Enemy... And He is Us." It slammed the industry for poor returns
and business practices, particularly funds that total $500
million or more.