US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Average sizes of both initial public offerings and acquisition prices dropped for venture-backed companies last quarter as some companies battled a tough environment in their sector and others faced outsized comparisons from a year earlier.
Data from the National Venture Capital Association and Thomson Reuters showed 26 venture-backed companies held IPOs last quarter, more any quarter since the final three months of 2010, but the average offer amount dropped by 10 percent from a year ago to $103 million.
Most of the IPOs were in the life-sciences sector, which has been weaker than the technology sector, home to most of the IPOs a year earlier.
Similarly, 107 venture-backed companies were sold, down from 125 in the year-earlier period. The total disclosed value of the transactions fell to $4.88 billion, down 42 percent from $8.44 billion a year earlier. Just 31 deals disclosed their values, down from 37 a year ago.
The bulk of the merger-and-acquisitions activity was in the information technology sector, which saw some outsized deals in the year-earlier quarter. They included VMWare's $1.26 billion purchase last year of network virtualization company Nicira Networks, Microsoft Corp's $1.2 billion acquisition of business software company Yammer, and Facebook Inc's $1 billion purchase of photo-sharing service Instagram.
Global security network company FireEye held the largest IPO of the recent quarter, raising $349 million on Sept. 19. The largest M&A transaction was healthcare company Johnson & Johnson's $650 million purchase of Aragon Pharmaceuticals, a developer of anti-endocrine therapies.
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.
* Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group