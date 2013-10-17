(Deletes duplicate mention of Y Combinator in paragraph 12 and
By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 A group of high-flying
Silicon Valley investors is betting that there is room for one
more program that fosters early-stage companies.
This time, they are focused on the massive amounts of
information generated in part by the Internet and known
collectively as big data.
The creation of Data Elite, a hybrid between a venture fund
and an incubator, underscores the obsession among the valley's
investors of finding promising companies at the very earliest
stages.
Data Elite is backed by some big Silicon Valley names. They
include former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitya's fund,
Social+Capital; Palantir founder Joe Lonsdale's fund,
Formation8; angel investor Ron Conway; former Amazon executive
Anand Rajaraman; and venture firm Andreessen Horowitz.
Last month, regulations changed so private companies can
advertise for investors, which is invigorating relatively new
vehicles such as angel-investment syndicates.
Declining costs are leading to growing numbers of start-ups;
the Bay Area is on track for a record year in terms of the
number of companies receiving the early-stage financing known as
seed money, according to consultancy CB Insights.
Meanwhile, incubators and accelerator-programs that provide
guidance and facilities to start-ups-are multiplying. Almost
1400 are listed at AngelList, a high-profile site for start-up
companies and their backers.
It is unclear if Data, or any other group, will achieve
better results than most in venture capital, a business where
most funded companies fail or stumble along-and just one or two
out of ten enjoy meaningful success.
Partly to blame: the one-size-fits-all approach of many
funds and incubators, said Data Elite managing director Stamos
Venios in an interview.
"Generic advice-it's not enough anymore," he said,
emphasizing that big data companies need particular expertise in
areas such as storage, transfer, and analytics.
Data Elite aims at a slightly later stage than most
incubators and startups. The companies' founders will need to
have at least five years' experience in their field, or proven
success, such as an existing start-up that sold to a bigger
company, Venios said.
It plans to accept up to ten companies in its first
three-month program, starting in January. That compares to
around 50 companies in recent sessions of 500 Startups, and
around 30 at Y Combinator, both well-known accelerator programs
in Silicon Valley.
It also plans to invest at least $150,000 in each company,
including $50,000 for a 6 percent stake and a $100,000
convertible note with terms that vary per company.
By comparison, Y Combinator used to invest $150,000 per
company, via a convertible note. Last year it cut the amount to
$80,000, citing falling costs to start a company. The funds come
from Russian investor Yuri Milner, plus venture firms Andreessen
Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Maverick Capital.
Data Elite won't be the first entrant specialized in big
data. Accel Partners, the firm noted for its investment in
Facebook as well as big data companies such as software-services
provider Cloudera, has started two big-data funds of $100
million each.
Another group, Data Collective, has made some early-stage
investments in companies such as predictive-analytics service
Kaggle and big-data services company Continuuity.
As is the case at some other similar programs, advisors to
Data Elite's start-ups will have a financial interest in its
companies. Advisors include Ken Rudin, Facebook's head of
analytics, and Jeff Mangusson, manager of data science platform
architecture at Netflix.
Big data has led to some top-performing initial public
offerings lately, including data-analytics businesses Splunk and
Tableau.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; editing by Andrew Hay)